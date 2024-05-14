JAC Motors South Africa marks its seventh year in Mzansi with a strong presence, boasting more than 70 dealerships across Southern Africa.
The Chinese carmaker offers a diverse range of vehicles, including double-cab bakkies, forward-cab workhorses, and MCV and HCV trucks. Recently, JAC introduced its new flagship model, the T9 2.0L CTi double-cab, locally, after its global debut at the 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show.
The expansion of the local brand has led to the second enlargement of the company's parts warehouse in two years. This expansion aims to meet increasing demand from a growing customer base and an expanded service area across Southern Africa.
The new parts warehouse, located at the vehicle manufacturer's Roodepoort head office, is double the size of the previous facility. It features a unique shelving system that doubles storage space, allowing for higher stock levels.
Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa, expressed pride in the investment in the new warehouse, stating, “It will enhance our service, benefiting dealers, panel beaters and customers, consistently ensuring high customer satisfaction.”
The new warehouse is not only larger but also engineered to streamline order processing and dispatch. Equipped with a hi-tech ordering system, it enables rapid and efficient order fulfilment, with real-time tracking available to dealers to keep customers informed about their purchases.
Göbel emphasised the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, stating, “As a customer-centric brand, JAC Motors South Africa plans for future growth, particularly with an expanding product range. This growth trajectory will further accelerate our customer base.”
The new parts warehouse is located at Hendrik Potgieter and Van Der Kloof streets in Roodepoort, offering easy access to all major highways in Gauteng.
JAC Motors boosts local operations with bigger parts warehouse
Image: Supplied
