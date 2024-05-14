news

JAC Motors boosts local operations with bigger parts warehouse

14 May 2024 - 14:53 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Anton Wehmeyer, JAC Motors South Africa parts manager, left, and Dickie Marais, group after-sales manager.
Anton Wehmeyer, JAC Motors South Africa parts manager, left, and Dickie Marais, group after-sales manager.
Image: Supplied

JAC Motors South Africa marks its seventh year in Mzansi with a strong presence, boasting more than 70 dealerships across Southern Africa.

The Chinese carmaker offers a diverse range of vehicles, including double-cab bakkies, forward-cab workhorses, and MCV and HCV trucks. Recently, JAC introduced its new flagship model, the T9 2.0L CTi double-cab, locally, after its global debut at the 2023 Shanghai International Auto Show.

The expansion of the local brand has led to the second enlargement of the company's parts warehouse in two years. This expansion aims to meet increasing demand from a growing customer base and an expanded service area across Southern Africa.

The new parts warehouse, located at the vehicle manufacturer's Roodepoort head office, is double the size of the previous facility. It features a unique shelving system that doubles storage space, allowing for higher stock levels.

Karl-Heinz Göbel, CEO of JAC Motors South Africa, expressed pride in the investment in the new warehouse, stating, “It will enhance our service, benefiting dealers, panel beaters and customers, consistently ensuring high customer satisfaction.”

The new warehouse is not only larger but also engineered to streamline order processing and dispatch. Equipped with a hi-tech ordering system, it enables rapid and efficient order fulfilment, with real-time tracking available to dealers to keep customers informed about their purchases.

Göbel emphasised the company's commitment to customer satisfaction, stating, “As a customer-centric brand, JAC Motors South Africa plans for future growth, particularly with an expanding product range. This growth trajectory will further accelerate our customer base.”

The new parts warehouse is located at Hendrik Potgieter and Van Der Kloof streets in Roodepoort, offering easy access to all major highways in Gauteng.

MORE

Stellantis, Leapmotor to start sales of budget EVs in nine European countries

Stellantis will start to sell electric vehicles from its Chinese partner Leapmotor in nine European countries from September to expand its offering ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

WATCH | We take a closer look at South Africa’s 2024 car of the year

The BMW 7 Series has gained the prestigious title of South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year, marking a record seventh win for the German carmaker.
Motoring
1 day ago

Protesters attempt to storm Tesla German plant, clash with police

Protesters opposed to expansion of US electric vehicle maker Tesla's plant in Gruenheide near Berlin in Germany clashed with police when some ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SA’s Pepper adds spice to life at the wheel of a Lamborghini in Euro racing Sport
  2. WATCH | VW to reveal new Golf GTI variant on May 31 New Models
  3. Stellantis, Leapmotor to start sales of budget EVs in nine European countries news
  4. JAC Motors boosts local operations with bigger parts warehouse news
  5. Toyota teams up with Rocket for enhanced customer safety news

Latest Videos

'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...
Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court