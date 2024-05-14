news

Toyota teams up with Rocket for enhanced customer safety

14 May 2024 - 14:37 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Toyota South Africa Motors has partnered with Rocket to provide 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for their customers from R250 per year through the MyToyota app.
Toyota South Africa Motors has partnered with Rocket to provide 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for their customers from R250 per year through the MyToyota app.
Image: Supplied

Toyota South Africa Motors has taken a significant step to enhance customer safety on South African roads by partnering with Rocket Medical Emergency Services.

With more than 10,000 fatal crashes reported each year by the Road Traffic Management Corporation, this collaboration aims to provide Toyota customers with access to potentially life-saving benefits through the MyToyota app.

Through the app, Toyota owners can subscribe to Rocket Medical Emergency Services for R250 per year, gaining access to a range of potentially life-saving benefits. Additionally, all extended warranties signed from the start of the Rocket partnership (January 2024) can enjoy Rocket Medical Emergency Services as a standard value add.

Key benefits include 12-month complimentary access to medical emergency services, access to authorised service providers and world-class aeromedical teams dispatched immediately to emergency scenes.

With a fleet of helicopters and a network of authorised road ambulance services, Rocket Medical Emergency Services ensures immediate assistance 24 hours a day.

The MyToyota app facilitates easy alerting of Rocket Medical Emergency Services to any medical emergency via an SOS button, enabling real-time tracking of the response for added peace of mind.

MORE:

WATCH | We take a closer look at South Africa’s 2024 car of the year

The BMW 7 Series has gained the prestigious title of South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year, marking a record seventh win for the German carmaker.
Motoring
1 day ago

You can listen to the best Lamborghini V12 engines on this custom Technics turntable

If you're a fan of vinyl records and Italian supercars, then news that Technics and Lamborghini have joined forces will be music to your ears.
Motoring
4 days ago

With used car prices down, selling your car may not be enough to cover the loan

Used car platform getWorth offers tips for avoiding getting ‘underwater’ on car loans.
Motoring
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | VW to reveal new Golf GTI variant on May 31 New Models
  2. Stellantis, Leapmotor to start sales of budget EVs in nine European countries news
  3. JAC Motors boosts local operations with bigger parts warehouse news
  4. Toyota teams up with Rocket for enhanced customer safety news
  5. Bentley Edition 8 celebrates the last Continental GT and Flying Spur V8 New Models

Latest Videos

Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court
Message of thanks and relief from George building collapse survivor