news

China’s Hailiang, Shinzoom to build EV battery plants in Morocco

15 May 2024 - 08:14 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Chinese car battery manufacturers Hailiang and Shinzoom will set up two separate plants in Morocco, as the country seeks to adapt its growing automotive sector to increasing demand for electric vehicles.
Chinese car battery manufacturers Hailiang and Shinzoom will set up two separate plants in Morocco, as the country seeks to adapt its growing automotive sector to increasing demand for electric vehicles.
Image: Supplied

Chinese car battery manufacturers Hailiang and Shinzoom will set up two separate plants in Morocco as the country seeks to adapt its growing automotive sector to increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs), Moroccan officials said on Tuesday.

Authorities in charge of developing the Moroccan northern industrial zone, Tanger Tech, said Hailiang plans to build a copper plant worth $450m (about R8,260,920,000) on an area of 30 hectares.

Shinzoom, part of Hunan Zhongke, will invest $460m (about R8,444,496,000) in an anodes plant spanning more than 20 hectares, they said.

Last month the Moroccan government gave the green light for Chinese electric battery maker BTR New Material Group to build a factory near Tangier to produce key component cathodes.

Another Chinese manufacturer, CNGR Advanced Material, is expected to build a cathode plant in Jorf Lasfar, 100km south of Casablanca, where the government has allocated 283 hectares to electric battery industries.

Last year the Moroccan government and China's Gotion agreed to look into setting up an electric vehicle battery plant in the kingdom with up to $6.3bn (about R115,671,780,000) in eventual investment.

Industry minister Ryad Mezzour told Reuters last month the Gotion project was advancing with discussions on the footprint and location.

Chinese firms are lured by Morocco's geographic location on the Strait of Gibraltar, its free trade agreements with key EU and US markets and its existing automotive industry cluster.

The automotive sector topped Morocco's industrial exports at $14bn (about R257,048,400,000) in 2023, up 27%.

Morocco is home to production plants by Stellantis and Renault with an annual combined production capacity of 700,000 cars as well as a cluster of local suppliers.

Stellantis, Leapmotor to start sales of budget EVs in nine European countries

Stellantis will start to sell electric vehicles from its Chinese partner Leapmotor in nine European countries from September to expand its offering ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Chinese EV makers set sights on European production

Some Chinese carmakers are looking to set up manufacturing and assembly plants in Europe as they aim to ramp up sales of lower cost cars in the ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Protesters attempt to storm Tesla German plant, clash with police

Protesters opposed to expansion of US electric vehicle maker Tesla's plant in Gruenheide near Berlin in Germany clashed with police when some ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. VW reaches €50m 'dieselgate' settlement with Italian owners news
  2. Nio launches Onvo brand to challenge Tesla's best-selling model New Models
  3. New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport models break cover New Models
  4. The inside story of Musk’s mass firings of Tesla Supercharger staff news
  5. South Africa is losing young, economically active people to road crashes: ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...