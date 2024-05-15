news

Fuel prices look set to take a dive in June

15 May 2024 - 16:52 By Motoring Reporter and AASA
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
According to the data, 95ULP is expected to drop by about 61c/l and 93ULP by about 63c/l. The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by about 74c/l and the price of illuminating paraffin by about 69c/l.
According to the data, 95ULP is expected to drop by about 61c/l and 93ULP by about 63c/l. The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by about 74c/l and the price of illuminating paraffin by about 69c/l.
Image: jarun/123rf

Significant decreases in fuel prices across the board are expected in June based on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund, says the Automobile Association (AA).

According to the data, 95ULP is expected to drop by about 61c/l, and 93ULP by about 63c/l. The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by about 74c/l and the price of illuminating paraffin by about 69c/l.

The main drivers behind the decreases are a strengthening rand and lower international oil prices. International product prices decreased at the beginning of the month, resulting in expectant lower fuel prices, aided by the trajectory of the rand trading stronger against the dollar since the end of last month.

“The expectant decreases are good news for consumers who have been battered and bruised by these prices in the past few months. With these expected decreases, the price of 95ULP will dip slightly to below the R25/l mark and the price of 93ULP will cost R24.52/l. While fuel is still more expensive than it was at the beginning of the year, these forecast decreases offer some relief,” said the AA.

While these figures are promising, this is only mid-month data and the picture may change by month-end before the adjustments for June are made.

MORE:

What South Africa's best truck drivers can teach you about saving fuel

The cost of fuel in South Africa is rising steadily. After the latest increases, implemented at midnight on October 3, inland motorists are now ...
Motoring
7 months ago

Six of our favourite fuel sippers

As motoring journalists who constantly review new cars, we can share a real world view of how some of these cars consume fuel
Lifestyle
7 months ago

Fuel-saving tips that could save you up to R30k a year

With the price of fuel having spiked by an average of more than 10% in 2023, record increases in September and more hikes forecast for October, South ...
Motoring
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices look set to take a dive in June news
  2. VW reaches €50m 'dieselgate' settlement with Italian owners news
  3. Nio launches Onvo brand to challenge Tesla's best-selling model New Models
  4. New Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio Super Sport models break cover New Models
  5. The inside story of Musk’s mass firings of Tesla Supercharger staff news

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...