news

WATCH | Lamborghini launches ‘touch’ experiences for the blind

15 May 2024 - 08:58 By Motor News Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Lamborghini in conjunction with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired (Uici) has announced from June 2024 people who are blind or are visually impaired can enjoy visits to the Lamborghini Museum.

Guests will have the opportunity, by reservation, to participate in guided tours where they can touch models on display and experience the world of Lamborghini through the sensations created by physical contact with the cars.

The move was inspired by an event at Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna, Italy, where Luca Grasso, a director of a multimedia touch centre for the blind and visually impaired, was refused the chance to touch a Lamborghini on display. 

On hearing about the incident, Automobili Lamborghini got in touch with the Milan branch of the Uici to work on the project together for the European Month of Diversity celebrated annually from May.

Every year the European Commission requests organisations and companies to join it in celebrating diversity and inclusion in the workplace by organising their own internal and external events focused on the topic of diversity throughout May.

In the video, Automobili Lamborghini shows how each emotion is unique. The video describes the sensations experienced by the protagonists when touching a Huracán Tecnica. Every intensity of emotion, detected through sensors attached to their hands, corresponds to a different colour because, as one of them said, “touching means gaining access to all forms of knowledge”. 

In addition to the new programme, the Lamborghini Museum has since 2019 offered events in which visits are conducted in Italian sign language, with a certified interpreter, in a journey to discover the history and technological innovations of the products made by the company.

MORE:

Bentley Edition 8 celebrates the last Continental GT and Flying Spur V8

Bentley is pulling the plug on V8-powered versions of its Continental GT and Flying Spur.
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | VW to reveal new Golf GTI variant on May 31

The Volkswagen Golf is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. To celebrate this milestone, the German carmaker is revealing a new GTI variant of ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Jody Scheckter’s six-wheeled Tyrrell F1 car sells for R20m

The bizarre six-wheeled Tyrrell P34 raced to victory by South Africa-born Jody Scheckter at the 1976 Grand Prix in Sweden was sold for a whopping ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Alex Albon signs new long-term deal with Williams Motorsport
  2. How the R2.27m BMW 7 Series became South Africa's Car of the Year Features
  3. RECORDED | Media dialogue on the state of road safety South Africa
  4. Enviro Automotive to launch a sub-R400,000 electric SUV in South Africa news
  5. South African Omoda C5 models unaffected by Malaysian axle snap issue news

Latest Videos

'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...
Joshlin Smith's mom and co-accused appear in court