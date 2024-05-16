news

Honda steps up electrification investment to $65bn

16 May 2024 - 09:08 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference the carmaker planned to spend a total of 10-trillion yen (R1.19-trillion) on electrification and software.
Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference the carmaker planned to spend a total of 10-trillion yen (R1.19-trillion) on electrification and software.
Image: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

Japan's Honda pledged to double its electrification and software investment to about $65bn (R1.19-trillion) over the 10 years running through the 2030 business year, it said on Thursday.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference the automaker planned to spend a total of 10-trillion yen (R1.19-trillion) on electrification and software over the period, doubling the amount it had pledged in April 2022.

Honda, which has been a relative late comer to electric vehicles, first had to assure it could reliably procure batteries and achieve cost reductions and performance improvements for them before focusing on software-defined vehicles, Mibe said.

“As for strengthening software development, we realised the amount we had settled on two years ago was simply not enough, so we significantly increased that portion,” Mibe said, after a presentation that mostly focused on hardware improvements.

Honda unveiled plans last month to invest $11bn (R201bn) in new EV and battery production plants alongside its existing facilities in Ontario, Canada, as it gears up for expansion in the North American market.

READ MORE:

Omoda celebrates its first year in South Africa with spot in top 20 brands

Chinese brand reports sales figures for the first time after 12 months in South Africa.
Motoring
6 hours ago

Former Ferrari F1 team boss Jean Todt in South Africa to promote road safety

Former Ferrari Formula One team principal Jean Todt was in Pretoria on Wednesday to help launch a bold UN global road safety campaign.
Motoring
6 hours ago

VW reaches €50m 'dieselgate' settlement with Italian owners

Volkswagen and a group representing car owners in Italy have reached an agreement worth more than €50m (R991.6m) to end a legal battle over the ...
Motoring
21 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota is testing its new electric Hilux in Thailand New Models
  2. Meet the new Jaguar F-Pace 90th Anniversary Edition New Models
  3. New Audi Freeway Plan Extension will cover you for 15 years/300,000km news
  4. Honda steps up electrification investment to $65bn news
  5. Omoda celebrates its first year in South Africa with spot in top 20 brands news

Latest Videos

'Doctors don't listen to the doomsayers! Stay in SA': Health minister on the NHI
'In 24 hours you must sleep with your doors open': Cele orders police to rid ...