Omoda celebrates its first year in South Africa with spot in top 20 brands

Chinese brand Omoda has marked its first year in South Africa by reporting sales figures for the first time that show a strong performance in April, accounting for 12.8% of the Chery Group’s sales.
The group sold a record 2,009 units last month to outsell long-established brands such as Nissan, Renault and Kia. It placed sixth among all brands behind Toyota (8,541), Suzuki (4,891), Volkswagen (4,758), Ford (2,614) and Hyundai (2,134).
Reporting sales figures to motor industry body Naamsa for the first time since making its South African debut a year ago, Omoda recorded 257 sales of its C5 crossover SUV model range in April.
The group’s most popular model range was the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro (967 units) followed by the Tiggo 7 Pro (440), and it also sold 188 units of the Tiggo 8 Pro and 148 units of the newly launched Jaecoo J7.
“In April the Chery Group registered its highest-ever sales figures in South Africa, securing sixth place on the overall manufacturer standings for the month and fourth in the passenger-vehicle segment. Omoda, which functions as an independent brand within the Chery Group, played a key role in this record-breaking performance,” said Tony Liu, executive deputy GM of Chery/Omoda and Jaecoo SA.
In terms of individual brands, as opposed to manufacturers, Omoda placed a respectable 19th out of the 54 marques in South Africa's new-vehicle market, with this young premium brand ranking ahead of several mainstream automakers hailing from Japan and Europe, he said.
“As we celebrate our first birthday in South Africa, we’re thrilled with the market’s response to our fast-growing brand. Every single one of Omoda’s local sales in April came via the dealer channel, which — as opposed to bulk fleet sales — is considered a strong indicator of private-buyer sentiment. In short, each sale is another vote of confidence in our brand,” said Shannon Gahagan, national brand and marketing manager of Omoda and Jaecoo.
The Omoda C5 range comprises a six-model line-up including a limited-edition GT derivative. At 4,400mm long the C5 competes in a competitive segment against compact crossovers such as the Citroën C5 Aircross, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008, Mazda CX-5 and Volkswagen Tiguan.
Later in 2024, the range will be bolstered with the arrival of the C9 flagship SUV and the E5, an electric version of the C5.
The futuristically styled C7 SUV, which recently made its global debut at the Beijing motor show, is also on the cards for local introduction later on. As its name suggests, it will be positioned between the C5 and flagship C9.
Omoda celebrates its first year in South Africa with spot in top 20 brands
Image: Supplied
