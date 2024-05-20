news

Audi and SAIC to develop China-specific EV platform

20 May 2024 - 15:15 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Volkswagen's premium brand Audi said on Monday it would jointly develop a new China-specific platform for intelligent and electric vehicles with its Chinese joint venture partner SAIC.
Volkswagen's premium brand Audi said on Monday it would jointly develop a new China-specific platform for intelligent and electric vehicles with its Chinese joint venture partner SAIC.
Image: Supplied

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi said on Monday it would jointly develop a new China-specific platform for intelligent and electric vehicles with its Chinese joint venture partner SAIC.

The move, coming about 10 months after VW's landmark Chinese partnership deal, highlights mounting pressure on western brands and legacy carmakers to rejig to survive an intensifying EV race in the world's largest auto market.

Audi has lagged far behind Tesla and other Chinese rivals in EV sales amid a protracted EV price war.

Audi and SAIC will develop models built on new architecture called the Advanced Digitised Platform, which “enables Audi to significantly reduce time-to-market by more than 30%", the Germany legacy marque said in a statement.

The first of three EV models to run on the new platform is expected to hit the market in 2025, according to the statement.

The announcement shed light on plans for further co-operation between Audi and SAIC that VW announced in July when it said it would buy 4.99% of Xpeng for around $700m along with plans to jointly launch two Volkswagen-branded EV models by 2026.

In another example of Europe's growing reliance on Chinese expertise in EVs, Franco-Italian carmaker Stellantis said earlier this month its venture with Chinese partner Leapmotor would start selling two Leapmotor models in Europe from September.

Audi has used VW's EV-dedicated MEB platform for two EV models in China, Q4 e-tron and Q5 e-tron, through its two ventures, one with SAIC and another with FAW, while concurrently developing a new EV platform with Porsche.

Audi will start making the first EV built based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture developed by its headquarters from 2025 at the earliest in China at its joint venture with FAW.

Reuters reported previously that the Audi Q6L e-tron will be equipped with Huawei's advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) in China.

Sales of Audi's two EV models on offer in China totalled 6,420 in the first four months, accounting for 0.45% of total EV sales, per Reuters' calculations based on data from the China Passenger Car Association and ByteDance's car information platform Dongchedi.

READ MORE

Italian police seize Moroccan built Fiat cars in flag dispute

Italian fiscal police seized more than 130 Fiat cars imported from Morocco this week on the grounds a sticker with the colours of the Italian flag on ...
Motoring
10 hours ago

VW and Renault end talks to develop affordable EV: sources

Volkswagen has walked away from talks with Renault to jointly develop an affordable electric version of the Twingo, two sources familiar with the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Musk pushes plan for China data to power Tesla's AI ambitions

Tesla is pushing ahead with plans to power the global development of its self-driving system with data from China that could be processed in the ...
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Why Suzuki is gaining traction in the used car market Features
  2. REVIEW | Why the Honda CR-V is difficult to justify for the money Motoring
  3. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2024 Kia Seltos Reviews
  4. Audi and SAIC to develop China-specific EV platform news
  5. New Mini John Cooper Works to race at 24 Hours of Nürburgring Motorsport

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections