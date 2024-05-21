news

Ford backs new US rules to cut vehicle emissions

21 May 2024 - 07:36 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ford said on Monday it backs US President Joe Biden administration's moves to dramatically cut vehicle emissions through 2032, rejecting Republican arguments that the new climate rules are bad for business.
Ford said on Monday it backs US President Joe Biden administration's moves to dramatically cut vehicle emissions through 2032, rejecting Republican arguments that the new climate rules are bad for business.
Image: Aytac Unal/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ford said on Monday it backs US President Joe Biden administration's moves to dramatically cut vehicle emissions through 2032, rejecting Republican arguments that the new climate rules are bad for business.

The second largest US carmaker said it supports the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) regulations announced in March to cut passenger vehicle fleetwide tailpipe emissions by nearly 50% by 2032 over 2027 levels.

"Complying with emissions regulations requires lengthy advance planning, and Ford has taken steps to transform its business to ensure compliance with stricter emissions standards," the Dearborn-based carmaker said.

It said it welcomed the regulatory stability that the multi-pollutant rule will provide, preventing the "possibility of flip-flopping or changing standards".

Former president Donald Trump, who is seeking a return to the White House, has vowed to reverse the Biden rules that would boost electric vehicles.

Earlier, a trade group representing General Motors, Toyota, Volkswagen, Ford and nearly all other major carmakers on Monday said it supported two key aspects of the rule.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed in support of the EPA in including electric vehicles in fleetwide averaging of emissions and excluding upstream emissions from compliance calculations, but did not weigh in on the entire rule or the legality of the standards.

Last month, 25 Republican-led states sued the EPA arguing the new regulations, saying they are unlawful and unworkable.

The auto alliance, which also includes Stellantis, Honda and Hyundai, said the two key provisions it is backing "are essential if vehicle manufacturers are to have any possibility of demonstrating compliance with the GHG (greenhouse gases) reduction targets".

Republican state officials argued the administration wants to transform the American passenger vehicle market through strict rules and force carmakers to shift production to EVs.

A group of 22 states led by California back the EPA's tailpipe emissions, saying they could be harmed if the EPA did not require future reductions in harmful vehicle emissions.

The regulations are among the most significant environmental rules implemented under  Biden, who has made tackling climate change a pillar of his presidency. The EPA has forecast that between 35% and 56% of new vehicles sold between 2030 and 2032 would be electric.

The EPA said the final rules announced in March will cut emissions by 49% by 2032 over 2026 levels compared with 56% under its previous plan. EPA chief Michael Regan said the rule imposed no mandate on manufacturers to adopt electric vehicles.

Italian police seize Moroccan built Fiat cars in flag dispute

Italian fiscal police seized more than 130 Fiat cars imported from Morocco this week on the grounds a sticker with the colours of the Italian flag on ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Audi and SAIC to develop China-specific EV platform

Volkswagen's premium brand Audi said on Monday it would jointly develop a new China-specific platform for intelligent and electric vehicles with its ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Turkey in advanced talks with BYD, Chery for EV plants: Bloomberg

Turkey is in advanced discussions with Chinese electric car makers BYD and Chery Automobile for factory investments in the country, Industry Minister ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellantis removes Italian flag from Polish-made Fiat in dispute with Rome news
  2. UPDATE | Doctors driving from London to Cape Town reject new car deal after ... Lifestyle
  3. Updated VW Golf GTI gets 195kW and ChatGPT intelligence New Models
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Capable new JAC T9 offers style and substance First Drives
  5. How to choose the right vehicle finance for your needs Features

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections