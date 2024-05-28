news

Toyota showcases compact engines adaptable to different fuels

28 May 2024 - 08:33 By Reuters
The Japanese carmaker said its new 1.5l engine will achieve volume and weight reduction of 10% vs its existing 1.5-litre engines, which it uses in cars such as its Yaris.
Image: Supplied

Toyota showcased next-generation engines on Tuesday that can be used in cars as varied as hybrids and those running on biofuel as it targets tougher emissions standards and doubles down on its strategy of selling more than just electric vehicles (EVs).

At a media event with peers Subaru and Mazda, the world's biggest carmaker by volume displayed in development 1.5l and 2.0l engines with significantly reduced volume and height vs current engines.

“With these engines, each of the three companies will aim to optimise integration with motors, batteries and other electric drive units,” they said in a joint statement.

Toyota owns about a fifth of Subaru and 5% of Mazda.

The three said their efforts will help decarbonise internal combustion engines by making them compatible with alternative fuel sources such as e-fuels and biofuels. They also hope more compact engines will revamp vehicle design by allowing lower bonnets.

Toyota was widely considered an EV laggard but a slowdown in EV growth has seen it benefit from an uptake of petrol-electric hybrids. Refreshing its traditional engine technology against that backdrop mirrors a similar move at Mercedes-Benz, while BYD is set to unveil new hybrid technology with lower fuel consumption later on Tuesday.

Toyota chair Akio Toyoda in January said EVs would reach a global market share of 30% at most, with hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell cars and fuel-burning vehicles making up the rest.
Image: David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Japanese carmaker said its new 1.5l engine will achieve volume and weight reduction of 10% of vs its existing 1.5l engines, which it uses in cars such as the Yaris.

The new 2.0l turbo engine will have similar gains vs existing 2.4l turbo engines used in bigger models such as three-row seating sport utility vehicles.

Chief technology officer Hiroki Nakajima declined to say when Toyota will launch models equipped with the engines.

Carmakers face tougher emissions standards in markets such the EU where policymakers are working towards emissions rules known as “Euro 7" for cars and vans from 2030, before banning sales of new CO2-emitting cars from 2035.

While EVs have become more prominent in recent years, Toyota has been following a “multi-pathway” approach to carbon neutrality with vehicles offering a range of powertrains.

It sold about 2.4-million vehicles in January-March of which nearly two-fifths were petrol-electric hybrids. Plug-in hybrid, fuel cell and all-battery electric vehicles accounted for just 2.9%.

Chair Akio Toyoda in January said EVs would reach a global market share of 30% at most, with hybrids, hydrogen fuel cell and fuel-burning vehicles making up the rest.

