BYD unveils new hybrid tech as battle with combustion rivals heats up

China's BYD on Tuesday launched the latest version of plug-in hybrid technology that improves fuel and cost savings, intensifying competition with the likes of Toyota and Volkswagen that continue to mainly sell combustion cars.
BYD's chair Wang Chuanfu unveiled the fifth generation of the hybrid technology that achieves a record low fuel consumption of 2.9l/100km on depleted batteries at an event in Shaanxi province's capital Xian.
With a fully charged battery and a full petrol tank, the technology can ensure a driving range of 2,100km, Wang said in the city where the company's first car factory is located.
BYD also launched sedan versions of its Qin L and Seal 06 models, both equipped with the new technology and priced from 99,800 yuan (about R252,437).
Customers using the new technology can save up to 9,682 yuan (about R1,336) a year in fuel costs compared to those who drive combustion models, the company said.
BYD's last generation of plug-in hybrid technology - which touts a driving range of dozens of kilometres on batteries and a fuel consumption of 3.8l/100 km purely on the petrol engine - has buoyed its rapid growth since 2021 with models such as the Qin Plus DM-i sedan and Song Plus DM-i SUV.
Plug-in hybrids priced from 79,800 yuan (about R201,743) have made up the bulk of BYD's sales in the past three years, with an accumulated 3.6-million such cars sold by the company.
The Chinese company slashed prices of its plug-in hybrids by 10% to 22% in the first quarter, with Qin and Song outselling combustion models such as Lavida and Sagitar in the mass market, with lower prices and less fuel consumption attracting cost-sensitive Chinese buyers.
Globally BYD, which has been accelerating its international expansion, trails multi-branded carmakers including Toyota, Volkswagen, General Motors and Stellantis in sales.
BYD, together with other Chinese EV makers, is posing more of a challenge to Japanese carmakers in overseas markets such as Southeast Asia, Australia and the Middle East, where governments impose fewer trade barriers and tariffs.
Toyota also showcased on Tuesday next-generation engines which it said would be compatible with alternative fuel sources such as e-fuels and biofuels to reduce carbon emissions and revamp vehicle design by allowing for lower hoods.
Unlike the hybrid technology Toyota pioneered with the Prius in 1997, the plug-in hybrids led by Chinese carmakers use larger battery packs and can drive much longer on electricity.
