Frank-Steffen Walliser will assume the role of chair and CEO at Bentley starting July 1. He will succeed Adrian Hallmark, who left the British luxury brand in March.
Walliser, an experienced engineer known for his work at Porsche, brings extensive expertise in product development and technology. His notable contributions at Porsche include the development of the 918 Spyder.
Gernot Döllner, chair of the board of management of Audi AG, highlighted Walliser's valuable experience in the luxury automotive sector, which is expected to aid Bentley's goal of leading the luxury market.
Walliser expressed his respect for Bentley’s team in Crewe and acknowledged the significant industry transformations ahead.
He joined Porsche in 1995 after studying mechanical engineering, focusing on combustion engines and technology management.
Walliser has held various leadership roles at Porsche, most recently overseeing vehicle development since 2022.
Frank-Steffen Walliser appointed chair and CEO of Bentley
Image: Supplied
