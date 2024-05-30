How China's EV makers aim to beat Tesla, legacy carmakers in Europe

Starting in the 1980s, European carmakers steadily conquered China, racking up millions in sales with little local competition.

Now they'll have to defend their home turf in Europe from an onslaught of formidable Chinese electric vehicles.

Chinese EV titans BYD, Chery and Great Wall Motor (GWM) are preparing a fusillade of product launches — about 20 over the next five years — and spending heavily on sales and marketing in their most important export market, according to Reuters interviews with 18 China auto executives, consultants and industry experts familiar with the Chinese carmakers' European strategy.

After several years of swiping market share from foreign rivals in its domestic market, the world's largest, China's increasingly potent EV industry is ready to take the fight to Europe.

Chinese electric-vehicle makers have studied European car-buyers for years, hiring industry veterans and selecting distributors with extensive local knowledge as they laid the groundwork to take on Tesla and legacy carmakers, the sources said. BYD and Chery have already announced plans to manufacture cars in Europe.

Chinese carmakers are now deploying a range of tactics to break into the market, ranging from sponsoring high-profile sporting events to raise awareness of their brands, to building out their dealership networks, and shoring up service-and-repair operations to protect resale values — a key requirement of fleet buyers who make up a large share of the European market.

Chinese carmakers' European sales remain small because their brands are little-known to consumers — with the exception of MG, a former British brand owned by SAIC, a state-owned Chinese carmaker.

But deliveries are growing rapidly and could surge with the release of additional models across a broad range of price segments, industry experts said. BYD saw its Europe sales triple to 15,000 vehicles in 2023 after years of exponential EV sales growth in China and other export markets.

BYD has launched six electric models in Europe and a spokesperson said the company is rolling them out across 20 countries. It launched its first three models in the UK last year and plans two more this year, said BYD's UK marketing manager, Mark Blundell.

Great Wall plans to launch a model a year in Europe for the next five years, two distributors told Reuters. Chery will launch a total of eight SUV models under two brands, Omodo and Jaecoo, over the next two years, said Chery's European MD Jochen Tueting.

By comparison, Tesla has just two volume sellers — the mid-priced models 3 and Y. Both are overdue for a redesign and declining in global and European sales.

Executives from BYD, GWM and Chery told Reuters they are looking to plant deep roots in the Europe market. Chery's Tueting said the company is focusing on all facets of the European automotive ecosystem, from branding to financing tools to repairs and resale values for both private and corporate customers.

“We've been doing our homework,” Tueting said.

SAIC's MG did not respond to interview requests.

Christina Bu, of the Norwegian EV Association, which represents 120,000 EV owners, has met with many Chinese carmakers and noted some have spent years planning their European strategy. Norway is a global leader in EV adoption.

Chinese brands, Bu said, have so far adapted Chinese EV models for export, but they’re already working on models designed from scratch to target European buyers. They also don't face the same pressure as western rivals to turn a profit quickly because they are heavily backed by the Chinese government, she said.

“Some of these players have spent a lot of money on it, despite not having sold much yet,” Bu said.