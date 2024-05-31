Americans continue to prefer to buy a standard combustion vehicle over a hybrid or an electric vehicle even with the same price and features, a KPMG study found on Thursday.
Only one-fifth of people surveyed said they would purchase an EV over a combustion-powered vehicle or hybrid vehicle.
The show of preference comes amid a global slowdown in demand for electric vehicles, resulting in global carmakers such as Ford, General Motors and Mercedes rethinking their EV plans.
The study shows a gap in expectations between US consumers and auto industry executives for EV charging times during road trips.
The study found 60% of US consumers want charging in 20 minutes or less compared with 41% who are willing to wait longer according to auto executives.
The study also found fewer consumers are likely to pay for self-driving features and entertainment compared to safety, Wifi and charging locator.
KPMG's American Perspectives Survey includes auto insights as part of a broader KPMG cross-industry survey of 1,100 US adults nationwide on the economy and changing consumer preferences.
Electric and hybrid vehicles aren’t winning over US motorists: study
Image: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
