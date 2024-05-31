news

Geneva's annual motor show to end after more than a century

31 May 2024 - 15:30 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Organisers of the annual Geneva Motor Show said on Friday they will no longer hold the event in Geneva, citing an uncertain market environment.
Organisers of the annual Geneva Motor Show said on Friday they will no longer hold the event in Geneva, citing an uncertain market environment.
Image: Robert Hradil/Getty Images

The annual motor show in Geneva, Switzerland, is coming to a close after more than a century due to dwindling interest and a tough market environment, organisers said on Friday.

First staged in 1905, the Geneva International Motor Show has been a fixture of new vehicle launches, mainly in Europe, attracting at least 120 exhibitors at its peak.

In recent years, the Geneva event has had to compete with bigger, more popular shows in Munich and Beijing.

Alexandre de Senarclens, president of the Comité permanent du Salon International de l'Automobile Foundation — which organises the show — described the decision to discontinue the event as “extremely regrettable”.

“However, it has to be said that the lack of interest shown by manufacturers in the Geneva Salon in a difficult industry context, the competition from the Paris and Munich shows which are favoured by their domestic industry, and the investment levels required to maintain such a show, sound the final blow for a future edition,” he said in a statement.

After four years of interruption, starting with the cancellation of the 2020 edition due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers failed to get the show back on the road after what had been billed as a “fresh start” this spring.

The latest edition attracted just one European carmaker, Renault, alongside several Chinese, and drew only 168,000 visitors, short of the 200,000 the event had targeted.

The decision follows the recognition that market conditions in Europe are “not conducive to the success of future editions”, organisers said.

However, they are still planning to hold the Qatar edition of the Geneva show in November 2025.

READ MORE

Tesla to recall more than 125,000 vehicles over seat belt warning system

Tesla is recalling 125,227 vehicles in the US because of a malfunction in its seat belt warning system, the National Highway Traffic Safety ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Renault, Geely create joint venture for hybrid, combustion engines

French carmaker Renault and Chinese partner Geely announced a highly anticipated joint venture on Friday that will develop combustion and hybrid ...
Motoring
12 hours ago

Ford and GM outline duelling hybrid vehicle strategies

Ford and General Motors' chiefs on Thursday offered clashing perspectives on the importance of hybrid vehicles to their long-term strategic outlooks.
Motoring
12 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Geneva's annual motor show to end after more than a century news
  2. New electric Jeep Wagoneer S set for markets around the world New Models
  3. Operations director Rob White departs floundering Alpine F1 team Motorsport
  4. Tesla to recall more than 125,000 vehicles over seat belt warning system news
  5. BMW 3 Series updated with sharper styling, new tech and chassis tweaks New Models

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...