Mini United 2024 Festival set to rock Muldersdrift in September

03 June 2024 - 11:24 By Motoring Staff
The festival will feature entertainment from 11am until late in the evening, with a selection of food and beverages.
The festival will feature entertainment from 11am until late in the evening, with a selection of food and beverages.
Image: Supplied

Mini South Africa will celebrate the new Mini Family at a festival in September. The event, Mini United 2024, is designed for Mini enthusiasts aged 18 and older and will be held at The Ground in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, on September 7.

It will feature entertainment from 11am until late in the evening, with a selection of food and beverages. Details about VIP package pricing and the entertainment line-up will be released in June 2024.

Tickets can be booked through Ticketpro and updates will be available on Mini South Africa's Instagram and Facebook pages.

