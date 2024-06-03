Mini South Africa will celebrate the new Mini Family at a festival in September. The event, Mini United 2024, is designed for Mini enthusiasts aged 18 and older and will be held at The Ground in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, on September 7.
It will feature entertainment from 11am until late in the evening, with a selection of food and beverages. Details about VIP package pricing and the entertainment line-up will be released in June 2024.
Tickets can be booked through Ticketpro and updates will be available on Mini South Africa's Instagram and Facebook pages.
Mini United 2024 Festival set to rock Muldersdrift in September
Image: Supplied
Mini South Africa will celebrate the new Mini Family at a festival in September. The event, Mini United 2024, is designed for Mini enthusiasts aged 18 and older and will be held at The Ground in Muldersdrift, Gauteng, on September 7.
It will feature entertainment from 11am until late in the evening, with a selection of food and beverages. Details about VIP package pricing and the entertainment line-up will be released in June 2024.
Tickets can be booked through Ticketpro and updates will be available on Mini South Africa's Instagram and Facebook pages.
MORE:
Geneva's annual motor show to end after more than a century
Ford and GM outline duelling hybrid vehicle strategies
Renault to develop affordable electric Twingos with Chinese partner
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos