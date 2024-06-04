The election put the brakes on new vehicle sales last month as South Africans focused on the polls rather than showroom floors.
- Toyota Hilux — 2,367
- Ford Ranger — 2,216
- Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 1,817
- Toyota Corolla Cross — 1,543
- Isuzu D-Max — 1,282
- Suzuki Swift — 1,239
- Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 1,101
- Hyundai Grand i10 — 1,072
- Toyota Starlet — 1,047
- Volkswagen Polo — 888
- Nissan Magnite — 774
- Toyota Fortuner — 763
- Mahindra Scorpio Pik-Up — 716
- Suzuki Baleno — 578
- Haval Jolion — 572
- Suzuki Fronx — 474
- Toyota Land Cruiser Pick Up — 459
- Volkswagen T-Cross — 451
- Nissan Navara — 423
- Toyota Vitz — 423
- Renault Kiger — 406
- Toyota Hi-Ace — 393
- Kia Sonet — 379
- Toyota Rumion — 370
- Chery Tiggo 7 Pro — 342
- Hyundai i20 — 337
- Renault Kwid — 330
- Volkswagen Amarok — 325
- Suzuki Grand Vitara — 324
- Suzuki Ertiga — 314
These were the best selling cars in South Africa in May
Sales took a dive because of election jitters but Toyota stays tops
Image: Denis Droppa
The election put the brakes on new vehicle sales last month as South Africans focused on the polls rather than showroom floors.
Sales in May 2024 took a dive of 6,137 units to 37,105 units, a 14.2% decrease compared with May 2023, according to motor industry body Naamsa. It followed a slight rise in sales the month before after eight consecutive months of decline, leaving year-to-date sales 6% down compared with the first five months of 2023.
Sales of light commercial vehicles, which include bakkies and minibuses, took the biggest hit last month at 19.5% down compared with May 2023, with passenger cars 11.7% down. All market segments experienced a decline last month, with medium truck sales decreasing by 4.3%, and heavy truck and bus sales 17.1% lower than in May 2023.
Buyers were jittery in the run-up to the elections, leading to subdued activity, though there was a noticeable uptick in deliveries on May 30 and 31, said National Automobile Dealers’ Association chair Brandon Cohen.
Positive outlooks for the second half of the year could be spearheaded by the expected significant reduction in fuel prices in June.
“With a known outlook for the country’s political landscape, more stability can be expected in market activity, which should be mirrored by new vehicle sales. Improved sentiment will also be helped should load-shedding continue to remain at low levels, allowing an overall boost in economic activity,” said WesBank head of marketing and communication Lebo Gaoaketse.
“First half sales will look shaky,” he said. “But we expect more positivity to enter the market during the second half, assisted by improving economic conditions that will hopefully stimulate vehicle sales by opening up spending power.”
Toyota maintained its long-held position as the country’s most popular brand in May, followed by Volkswagen which regained the second place it lost to Suzuki for the first time in April.
The Toyota Hilux bakkie remained Mzansi’s best selling vehicle, narrowly beating its Ford Ranger arch rival. In third place was the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, which was the most popular passenger car, ahead of the Toyota Corolla Cross.
The top sales rankings were again dominated by bakkies, small hatchbacks and compact SUVs, which have become the preferred body styles among local consumers over once-popular sedans and midsize hatchbacks.
TOP 30 SELLING NEW VEHICLES — MAY 2024
BMW 7 Series voted South Africa's 2024 Car of the Year
