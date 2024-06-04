news

Volvo appoints Lasizwe Dambuza and Thea Booysen as EX30 Champions

04 June 2024 - 16:10 By Motoring Staff
Volvo Car South Africa has appointed Lasizwe Dambuza and Thea Booysen as EX30 Champions to promote the company's newest electric vehicle, the EX30.
Image: Supplied

Lasizwe Dambuza, known for his social media presence and popular show Awkward Dates, joins Thea Booysen, a Masters student in neuropsychology and co-owner of an ESports team, in promoting the EX30. Both have been selected for their influence and alignment with the EX30's focus on sustainability and innovation.

Volvo Car South Africa MD Greg Maruszewski highlighted their roles as leaders in their fields, reflecting the EX30’s ethos.

Priced from R775,900, the EX30 is a snappy performer capable of zipping from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds. Other highlights include numerous safety features, a modern interior constructed of recycled materials and a next-generation infotainment system with built-in Google services. There are also multiple charging options for mobile devices.

The electric Volvo crossover is available in three derivatives: EX30 Single Motor Core, EX30 Single Motor Extended Range and EX30 Twin Motor Performance.

Dambuza and Booysen will be driving the EX30 Single Motor Extended Range.

