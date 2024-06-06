A new era
Volvo EX90 production kicks off at South Carolina assembly plant
Fully electric seven-seat SUV is expected to hit markets before the end of 2024
06 June 2024 - 11:59
Swedish automotive brand Volvo has announced the first customer-bound EX90 has rolled off the production line at its Charleston, South Carolina, US assembly plant. The first unit is painted in Denim Blue, and destined for a customer in the US later this year...
