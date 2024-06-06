news

Zoox robotaxi to begin testing in two US cities

The autonomous vehicles are built without steering wheels and pedals and have room for four passengers

06 June 2024 - 16:23 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Zoox, a self-driving vehicle owned by Amazon, is seen at the company's factory in Fremont, California.
Zoox, a self-driving vehicle owned by Amazon, is seen at the company's factory in Fremont, California.
Image: Reuters

Amazon.com's robotaxi unit Zoox said on Wednesday it plans to start testing its autonomous vehicles in Austin, Texas, and Miami, Florida, a move that would mark its first trial sites outside the western US.

Zoox will deploy its test fleet of retrofitted Toyota Highlanders with human safety drivers in small areas near the business and entertainment districts of the two cities, it said in a statement.

In California and Nevada, Zoox has been testing its self-designed autonomous vehicles that are built without steering wheels and pedals and have room for four passengers, with two facing each other.

The announcement comes amid an investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into 500 Zoox vehicles equipped with automated driving systems after two crashes.

Austin and Miami will mark the fourth and fifth public testing locations for Zoox, having already established operations in San Francisco, Las Vegas and Seattle.

Zoox said it will not offer public rides in Austin and Miami yet but is exploring several cities for commercial offerings after its initial launch in its target markets of Las Vegas and San Francisco.

Along with Zoox, self-driving robotaxi companies like General Motors' Cruise and Alphabet's Waymo have been embroiled in investigations by the NHTSA involving the performance of autonomous driving cars.

Cruise said on Monday it has resumed operations in Dallas, Texas, with a small fleet of human drivers after it paused operations due to an incident in San Francisco involving one of its robotaxis in October last year.

MORE

Tesla makes push to roll out advanced FSD self-driving in China

Tesla is preparing to register its 'Full Self-Driving' software with authorities in China in the run-up to its planned rollout of the technologically ...
Motoring
1 week ago

GM’s Cruise will resume robotaxi tests on city roads in coming weeks

General Motors' self-driving car unit Cruise is preparing to resume testing its robotaxis on public roads with safety drivers in the coming weeks, ...
Motoring
3 months ago

Honda, GM and Cruise plan to begin driverless ride-hail service in early 2026

Honda said on Thursday it aims to set up a joint venture with General Motors and Cruise to begin a driverless ride service in Japan in early 2026.
Motoring
7 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Verstappen needs to end his 'M' sequence in Montreal Motorsport
  2. F1 plans new cars that will make racing more exciting from 2026 Motorsport
  3. Zoox robotaxi to begin testing in two US cities news
  4. The iconic Porsche Turbo scores a half-century Features
  5. JAC Motors produces 300,000th T-Series double cab bakkie news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...