Fiat sees demand for new 500e hybrid reaching 100,000 units a year

07 June 2024 - 09:13 By Reuters
Fiat maker Stellantis last month announced it would add hybrid versions of its 500e small electric car (pictured) and Jeep Compass SUV, to be manufactured in Italy, amid a global slowdown in electric car sales.
Market demand for Fiat's new 500e hybrid amounts to about 100,000-110,000 units a year, a group executive said on Thursday, as the company offers a cheaper version of its fully-electric model (EV).

The “mild” hybrid 500e will combine a petrol engine and a battery but not have a plug.

The head of the Fiat brand for Europe Gaetano Thorel said in a media round-table market demand for the hybrid 500e was worth 100,000-110,000 units per year. The fully electric version sold fewer than 80,000 units last year.

“There are many clients who would like to own a 500e but cannot afford it. Now we're giving them a chance to own it,” he said.

The hybrid 500e will be based on the same platform as the 500e EV, while Fiat is phasing out the old version of the 500, petrol-powered and hybrid, which was assembled in Poland.

The selling price of the 500e EV starts from about €29,000 (R597,974), excluding government purchase incentives. It is also being launched in the US.

Fiat brand CEO Francois Olivier said the hybrid 500e would cost “a few hundred euros” more than the one produced in Poland, which starts from about €18,000 (R340,618), as it will offer further technological features.

Production is expected to start in the first quarter of 2026 in the Mirafiori complex in Fiat's hometown Turin in Italy.

