It's an Opel party
Opel celebrates 125 years of automobile production with German public
Brand will host exhibitions of cars old and new, with real driving experiences also planned
07 June 2024 - 08:28
German brand Opel will on June 8 celebrate the 125th year anniversary of its automobile business with an open day at its Rüsselsheim, Germany headquarters. However, the company founded by Adam Opel is 162 years old. The German entrepreneur started his sewing machine business in 1862. In 1886 he began to manufacture and sell high-wheel bicycles, also known as penny farthings. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.