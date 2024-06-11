news

Cross-country motorcyclist Mike Pentecost dies in racing accident

11 June 2024 - 13:50 By MOTORING REPORTER
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mike Pentecost was a former South African cross country motorcycle champion.
Mike Pentecost was a former South African cross country motorcycle champion.
Image: motorsportmedia.co.za

Leading South African cross-country motorcycle racer Mike Pentecost died in a “freak accident” while competing in the Gauteng Northern Regions GXCC round at Bela Bela on June 8.

The former South African champion was aboard his Honda CRF 450 RX but no details of the accident were made known. He leaves his wife Jamie-Lee and young son Hunter.

“We are devastated to confirm the passing of Mike Pentecost,” said Harry Grobler, manager of the UB Leisure TFC Sleepover Honda Wing Racing team for which Pentecost raced.

“A highly accomplished, popular and most capable rider, our team leader and also a superhero and mentor to so many young racers, Mike leaves a huge void in the South African cross country family.

“We extend our deepest and sincere condolences to Jamie-Lee and his family, to Mike’s rivals and friends, to all in our team, cross country racing and motorsport in general and to everyone this huge man touched in his life.”

MORE:

Perez apologises for a weekend he would rather forget

Red Bull's Sergio Perez has apologised after a second successive retirement in Canada on Sunday left the Mexican 87 points behind triple Formula One ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 plans new cars that will make racing more exciting from 2026

The new generation of 'nimble' cars will be 30kg lighter, with better efficiency and handling
Motoring
4 days ago

Bagnaia masters Mugello to lead Ducati one-two at home Italian GP

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia won the Italian Grand Prix in style on Sunday at the Mugello Circuit, while his team mate Enea Bastianini ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cross-country motorcyclist Mike Pentecost dies in racing accident news
  2. This rapid-response Golf GTI provides protection against an AK47 news
  3. New smart driver’s licence card is ‘imminent’ news
  4. WATCH | Mahindra at Nampo Harvest Day 2024 Features
  5. Why a used hybrid might be best for local buyers seeking efficiency Features

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...