news

Vrr-phaa: love of loud exhausts linked to psychopathy, study shows

The survey by the Western University of Ontario was conducted on both men and women with perhaps not-so-startling results

11 June 2024 - 16:53
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent

South Africans are known for their love of loud cars. They are so enamoured with exhaust notes they have even nicknamed any car that makes a loud noise as a Vrrr-Pha!..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Vrr-phaa: love of loud exhausts linked to psychopathy, study shows news
  2. Cross-country motorcyclist Mike Pentecost dies in racing accident news
  3. This rapid-response Golf GTI provides protection against an AK47 news
  4. New smart driver’s licence card is ‘imminent’ news
  5. WATCH | Mahindra at Nampo Harvest Day 2024 Features

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...