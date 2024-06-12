news

Fisker to recall 18,000 vehicles in latest setback

12 June 2024 - 18:50 By Reuters
The Manhattan Beach, California-based company is "voluntarily recalling" 11,201 Fisker Oceans in the US, Canada, and Europe to fix software issues that may cause the vehicle to enter a safe state protection mode, potentially leading to a loss of motor power.
Image: Supplied

Fisker said on Wednesday it was recalling more than 18,000 cars in the US and Europe due to faulty software and noncompliance with safety standards, in the latest setback for the cash-strapped electric-vehicle start-up.

It is also recalling 6,864 Fisker Oceans in the US as they do not meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) for gauges and telltale icons in the cluster display. It is also recalling 281 of the vehicles in Canada.

The start-up plans to resolve the issues through an over-the-air update to its Ocean OS vehicle software by June 30.

Vehicles that have already updated to the latest version of the software are not affected by the recall action, it said.

Fisker's Ocean SUV, its only model in production currently, is being investigated by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for four safety-related incidents.

The latest probe, announced last month, is looking into complaints about its automatic emergency braking system being activated inadvertently.

Its Austrian unit filed for bankruptcy protection in May even as the cash-strapped EV start-up is looking for investment options after talks for a potential investment with a major carmaker collapsed.

