GM cuts EV production forecast, approves $6bn share buyback

General Motors cut its annual EV production forecast and announced a new $6bn (R111,383,700,000) share buyback plan on Tuesday as the carmaker banks on demand from its combustion-powered models.
GM projects the higher end of its 2024 EV production to be 250,000 units, down from a prior forecast of 300,000 units, CFO Paul Jacobson said while speaking at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.
Last year, GM outlined a $10bn (R185,639,500,000) stock buyback close on the heels of reaching a costly new labour agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW).
"We are very focused on the profitability of our [combustion-powered vehicles] business. We're growing and improving the profitability of our EV business," Jacobson said, adding the company will continue to return capital to shareholders.
Ford CFO John Lawler said at the same conference the carmaker is on track to deliver its $2bn (R37,129,700,000) cost reduction plan and added it would achieve this through material and design changes.
GM did not give a timeframe for the latest buyback but said the move will allow it to "opportunistically repurchase shares" after the completion of the existing plan.
GM shares were under pressure for most of 2023 as it dealt with the UAW strike and troubles at its Cruise self-driving vehicle unit.
CEO Mary Barra has acknowledged in prior earnings calls that the company's shares, which closed at $47.57 (R883) on Monday, have been a disappointment since their IPO in 2010.
Shares of the company, which has a market capitalisation of nearly $54bn (R1,002,501,900,000), were up about 1% in afternoon trading. They have risen about 50% since GM announced the $10bn (R185,639,500,000) stock buyback in late November.
It had raised its dividend by 33% to 12c (R2.20) per share in January. Ford has also committed to return 40% to 50% of its free cash flow to investors and had in February announced an extra 18c-per-share (R3.30) dividend.
GM cuts EV production forecast, approves $6bn share buyback
Image: lindaparton / 123rf
