news

Germany trying to prevent or soften EU tariffs on Chinese EVs: Bloomberg News

14 June 2024 - 08:56 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
German government officials are optimistic the EU will be able to find a solution in direct talks with China.
German government officials are optimistic the EU will be able to find a solution in direct talks with China.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Germany is attempting to prevent the EU's new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles from coming into force or at least soften them, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

German government officials are optimistic the EU will be able to find a solution in direct talks with China, the reported said, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Europe's auto industry had warned against imposing the tariffs, with German carmakers the most exposed to any counter moves as almost a third of their sales came from China in 2023, trade data showed.

Stellantis cuts costs rather than turn defensive as Chinese threat grows

Stellantis will aggressively move to cut costs as competition from Chinese carmakers intensifies rather than use a "defensive" strategy that relies ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

French cognac makers 'deeply concerned' after EU slaps tariffs on Chinese EVs

French cognac producers are "deeply" worried about the results of a Chinese probe into European cognac imports, a trade body said on Wednesday, after ...
Motoring
1 day ago

China urges EU to reverse ‘wrong direction’ on EV tariffs

Beijing hopes the EU will reconsider tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles and stop going further in the "wrong direction" to shield its auto industry ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | Revamped Kia Sonet arrives in Mzansi New Models
  2. Aston Martin returning to Le Mans in 2025 with two Valkyrie LMH hypercars Motorsport
  3. WATCH | Everything you need to know about the Toyota Hilux GR-S III Features
  4. BMW 2 Series Coupé gets a refresh New Models
  5. Renault sets sights on sporty EVs for profit boost news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...