Germany is attempting to prevent the EU's new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles from coming into force or at least soften them, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
German government officials are optimistic the EU will be able to find a solution in direct talks with China, the reported said, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Europe's auto industry had warned against imposing the tariffs, with German carmakers the most exposed to any counter moves as almost a third of their sales came from China in 2023, trade data showed.
Germany trying to prevent or soften EU tariffs on Chinese EVs: Bloomberg News
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
