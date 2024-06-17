news

Polestar plans to enter seven new markets in 2025

17 June 2024 - 14:21 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Polestar intends to launch in seven markets next year as it looks to attract new customers.
Polestar intends to launch in seven markets next year as it looks to attract new customers.
Image: Supplied

Polestar intends to launch in seven markets next year, the Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker said on Monday, as it looks to attract new customers.

The company will enter France, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Thailand and Brazil in 2025.

Why it's important

Deliveries slumped 40% in the first quarter and expanding into new markets could provide Polestar with strong sales to negotiate better deals with suppliers.

Enthusiasm for EVs has cooled around the world, leading to ballooning losses at many companies. Polestar delayed its first-quarter results for the second time last month and expects to report earnings by the end of June.

Context

Demand for EVs has been growing at a slower than expected rate, affected by high interest rates, anxiety over driving range on a charge and slow expansion of public fast-charging networks.

By the numbers

The company expects a ramp-up in deliveries of its Polestar 3 and Polestar 4 SUVs to contribute to revenue later this year. Polestar aims to deliver 155,000-165,000 cars in 2025, compared with 54,600 in 2023.

Market reaction

US-listed shares of the Swedish EV maker rose about 7% to 72 cents in trading before the bell. They have slumped nearly 70% this year, through last close.

MORE:

All eyes on Akio Toyoda at this week's Toyota shareholder meeting

Toyota Motor chair Akio Toyoda may be in no danger of not being re-elected at the carmaker's AGM on Tuesday, but any further big drop in shareholder ...
Motoring
9 hours ago

Electric Mini threatened with highest EV tariff from EU: source

BMW's electric Mini made in China is to be hit by the highest EV tariff of 38.1% under the EU's provisional plans, a source familiar with the matter ...
Motoring
11 hours ago

Hyundai deepens India bet, files for IPO that could be country's biggest

Hyundai Motor's India unit sought regulatory approval on Saturday for a stock market listing in Mumbai which could be the nation's biggest and will ...
Motoring
10 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide Features
  2. Polestar plans to enter seven new markets in 2025 news
  3. Why South Africa's used car sales took a knock in May Features
  4. All eyes on Akio Toyoda at this week's Toyota shareholder meeting news
  5. WATCH | Bugatti gets ready to launch new hypercar New Models

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...