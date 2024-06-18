Chery SA is offering one student the opportunity to kick-start their future with a R250,000 scholarship and a one-year internship at the company.
Students stand chance to win R250,000 Chery scholarship
Image: Supplied
Chery SA is offering one student the opportunity to kick-start their future with a R250,000 scholarship and a one-year internship at the company.
The Chinese brand launched the competition in honour of Youth Day on June 16. The competition is an opportunity for young people to showcase their talent and reach for their dreams while inspiring others to do the same, says Chery SA marketing manager Verene Petersen.
To enter, participants must create an advertising concept for the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro that will captivate South Africans. The winning concept will not only win the scholarship and one-year internship, but will also take the spotlight in Chery SA’s advertising campaigns.
Chery is SA’s most popular Chinese brand and the Tiggo 4 Pro is its best-selling car. The compact SUV sold 1,101 units this month to make it the country’s fourth-most popular passenger vehicle behind the VW Polo Vivo, Toyota Corolla Cross and Suzuki Swift.
This result pushed the brand’s market share to a record high of 6.61%.
Entrants may register at www.yourfuturelooksbright.co.za. Entries close on August 16.
