Chinese carmakers have urged Beijing to retaliate against Brussels' decision to place curbs on Chinese electric vehicle exports by raising tariffs on imported European combustion-powered cars, the state-backed Global Times newspaper said on Wednesday.
In a closed door meeting on Tuesday also attended by European carmakers, Chinese car companies and industry groups suggested authorities hike tariffs on large combustion-powered vehicles imported from the EU, the report said.
EU trade policy is turning increasingly protective owing to concerns China's production-focused, debt-driven development model could see the 27-member bloc flooded with cheap goods, including EVs, as Chinese firms look overseas due to weak domestic demand.
The European Commission's June 12 announcement that it would impose anti-subsidy duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese EVs from July follows the US hiking tariffs on Chinese cars in May, and opens a new front in the West's trade war with Beijing, which began with Washington's initial import tariffs in 2018.
The Global Times first reported late last month that a Chinese government-affiliated auto research centre was suggesting China raise its import tariffs on large combustion-powered cars to 25%, citing an industry expert.
China's import tariff for cars is 15%.
Chinese authorities have previously hinted at possible retaliatory measures through state media commentaries and interviews with industry figures.
The same newspaper last month also hinted Chinese firms planned to ask authorities to open an anti-dumping investigation into European pork products, which China's commerce ministry on Monday announced it would undertake. It has also urged Beijing to look into EU dairy imports.
Chinese carmakers seek retaliatory tariffs on EU cars, state media reports
Image: Supplied
