Porsche 911 Turbo S stars in new ‘Bad Boys’ action movie

19 June 2024 - 09:23
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The Porsche 911 Turbo takes its place alongside two Hollywood titans in the new 'Bad Boys' movie.
Image: Supplied

Will Smith (Mike Lowrey) and Martin Lawrence (Marcus Burnett) have returned to the big screen with the Bad Boys: Ride or Die sequel. This time the duo are on the run as they take on the bad guys to clear their late captain’s name. 

The new action comedy film features the latest Porsche 911 Turbo S (type 992), continuing a flourishing relationship that started in the original Bad Boys film of 1995. This year also marks the 50th anniversary of the Porsche Turbo nameplate.

The black Porsche 911 Turbo 3.6 (type 964) driven by the suave Lowrey in the first film belonged to movie director Michael Bay, who sold the car to a friend for $60,000 (R1.1m). The friend later turned it into a handsome profit when he auctioned it for $1.3m (R23.5m.) 

It’s also understood that the car in the original film is owned by a South African who chooses to remain anonymous and the car is still in the country. 

The first movie has a dramatic ending with the 911 Turbo engaged in a high-action chase scene with a Shelby Cobra.

Martin Lawrence (Marcus Burnett) and Will Smith (Mike Lowrey) at the premiere of the new ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’ movie.
Image: Supplied

The 2003 sequel Bad Boys II had Lowrey swaggering about in a Ferrari 575 Maranello. He returned to a Porsche 911 Carerra 4S in 2020s Bad Boys for Life after the German sports car brand and the franchise made it an official partnering. 

The 2024 Porsche 911 Turbo S in the latest movie features four-wheel drive and a flat-six, 3.8l engine with outputs of 487kW and 500Nm. When fitted with the optional Sports Chrono package, it accelerates from 0-100km/h in 2.7 seconds, with a top speed of 330km/h. It costs R5,019,000.

