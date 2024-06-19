news

Some 72% of Toyota shareholders voted to re-elect Toyoda

19 June 2024 - 08:48 By Reuters
Some 72% of Toyota Motor's shareholders voted to re-elect chair Akio Toyoda to the carmaker's board of directors at its annual general meeting.
Some 72% of Toyota Motor's shareholders voted to re-elect chair Akio Toyoda to the carmaker's board of directors at its annual general meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

Two leading proxy advisers had recommended against Toyoda's re-election over governance concerns after certification testing violations.

The outcome compared to an approval rating of 85% last year and 96% in 2022.

