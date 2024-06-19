Some 72% of Toyota Motor's shareholders voted to re-elect chair Akio Toyoda to the carmaker's board of directors at its annual general meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Two leading proxy advisers had recommended against Toyoda's re-election over governance concerns after certification testing violations.
The outcome compared to an approval rating of 85% last year and 96% in 2022.
Some 72% of Toyota shareholders voted to re-elect Toyoda
Image: David Mareuil/Anadolu via Getty Images
Some 72% of Toyota Motor's shareholders voted to re-elect chair Akio Toyoda to the carmaker's board of directors at its annual general meeting, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
Two leading proxy advisers had recommended against Toyoda's re-election over governance concerns after certification testing violations.
The outcome compared to an approval rating of 85% last year and 96% in 2022.
Fuel prices set to take another tumble in July, says AA
Detroit Three carmakers should exit China, leading analyst says
Chinese carmakers seek retaliatory tariffs on EU cars, state media reports
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos