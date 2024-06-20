On June 7-8 the McMurtry Spéirling Pure fan car was showcased at the 4.574km Hockenheimring F1 track during the Dörr Group Track day.
The £895,000 (R20.54m) hyper-track car, driven by former F1 driver and BTCC ace Max Chilton, completed a lap in 1:24.43 at 75% power and downforce, setting a new record for the fastest closed-wheel car at the historic German circuit.
This time was 14.1 seconds faster than the Mercedes-AMG One's record in 2022 and 3.907 seconds quicker than the 2020 DTM qualifying time. The car's performance was verified by independent timekeepers.
The radically designed McMurtry Spéirling Pure, available for order worldwide, features a 745kW electric powertrain and a downforce on demand system, providing significant grip and selectable performance modes ranging from GT3 to F1 levels.
Chilton highlighted the thrill of driving the Spéirling Pure around the circuit, comparing the experience to his F1 racing days. Thomas Yates, McMurtry Automotive MD, emphasised the importance of this achievement for the company and thanked the Dörr Group and Hockenheim for their support.
WATCH | McMurtry Spéirling fan car smashes Hockenheim lap record
