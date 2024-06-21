During his trip to China Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck doesn't expect to reach a solution to trade tensions after the EU threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese cars.
"We don't see any major opportunities," Habeck said on Friday in South Korea, the first stop of his East Asia trip.
"There is no chance of the conflict being resolved in China."
Habeck's trip comes a week after the European Commission proposed tariffs of up to 38.1% on electric vehicle imports from China, marking a new low point in economic relations.
This week Chinese carmakers urged Beijing to hike tariffs on imported European combustion-powered cars in retaliation.
The three-day visit is seen as an opportunity for Germany to seek consensus, some experts said, according to the Chinese state-controlled tabloid Global Times.
On Friday Habeck visited Panmunjom, the demilitarised zone between South and North Korea. Later in the day he will travel to Beijing, where he will meet with ambassadors from EU countries.
"I can't negotiate for the EU," Habeck said, noting this is the task of the European Commission.
However, as Europe's largest economy, Germany's voice carries particular weight.
"I hope it will be to set up solution-orientated formats in the near future," Habeck said.
"If my trip can make a contribution to this, that would be good."
Germany doesn’t expect a solution to EU tariff tensions on China trip
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images
During his trip to China Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck doesn't expect to reach a solution to trade tensions after the EU threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese cars.
"We don't see any major opportunities," Habeck said on Friday in South Korea, the first stop of his East Asia trip.
"There is no chance of the conflict being resolved in China."
Habeck's trip comes a week after the European Commission proposed tariffs of up to 38.1% on electric vehicle imports from China, marking a new low point in economic relations.
This week Chinese carmakers urged Beijing to hike tariffs on imported European combustion-powered cars in retaliation.
The three-day visit is seen as an opportunity for Germany to seek consensus, some experts said, according to the Chinese state-controlled tabloid Global Times.
On Friday Habeck visited Panmunjom, the demilitarised zone between South and North Korea. Later in the day he will travel to Beijing, where he will meet with ambassadors from EU countries.
"I can't negotiate for the EU," Habeck said, noting this is the task of the European Commission.
However, as Europe's largest economy, Germany's voice carries particular weight.
"I hope it will be to set up solution-orientated formats in the near future," Habeck said.
"If my trip can make a contribution to this, that would be good."
Two men arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Schumachers: Bild
‘Cannonball Run’ Lamborghini Countach LP 400 S turns 45
EU EV sales drop in May as German demand slumps
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos