news

Germany doesn’t expect a solution to EU tariff tensions on China trip

21 June 2024 - 08:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The EU has threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese cars.
The EU has threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese cars.
Image: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

During his trip to China Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck doesn't expect to reach a solution to trade tensions after the EU threatened to impose steep tariffs on Chinese cars.

"We don't see any major opportunities," Habeck said on Friday in South Korea, the first stop of his East Asia trip.

"There is no chance of the conflict being resolved in China."

Habeck's trip comes a week after the European Commission proposed tariffs of up to 38.1% on electric vehicle imports from China, marking a new low point in economic relations.

This week Chinese carmakers urged Beijing to hike tariffs on imported European combustion-powered cars in retaliation.

The three-day visit is seen as an opportunity for Germany to seek consensus, some experts said, according to the Chinese state-controlled tabloid Global Times.

On Friday Habeck visited Panmunjom, the demilitarised zone between South and North Korea. Later in the day he will travel to Beijing, where he will meet with ambassadors from EU countries.

"I can't negotiate for the EU," Habeck said, noting this is the task of the European Commission.

However, as Europe's largest economy, Germany's voice carries particular weight.

"I hope it will be to set up solution-orientated formats in the near future," Habeck said.

"If my trip can make a contribution to this, that would be good."

Two men arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Schumachers: Bild

German police have arrested two men on allegations of blackmailing the family of seven-time Formula One world champion Michael Schumacher, daily Bild ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

‘Cannonball Run’ Lamborghini Countach LP 400 S turns 45

Adrienne Barbeau and Tara Buckman played the roles of Marcie Thatcher and Jill Rivers — the pair of satin spandex-clad women driving the Lamborghini ...
Motoring
20 hours ago

EU EV sales drop in May as German demand slumps

Sales of new battery-electric cars in the EU dropped 12% in May from a year earlier, led by a 30% plunge in Germany, data from Europe's car industry ...
Motoring
20 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Flavio Briatore returns to F1 as adviser to Renault's De Meo Motorsport
  2. New R72.8m Bugatti Tourbillon capable of 445 km/h New Models
  3. FIRST DRIVE | Haval Jolion Pro offers dapper looks and brisk performance Motoring
  4. Alfa Romeo revises power output of electric Junior New Models
  5. Ricciardo wants to earn another season in F1 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...