Japan's Aspark Owl shatters EV speed record

21 June 2024 - 14:54
Phuti Mpyane Senior Motoring Correspondent
The world record holder for an electric car is the Aspark Owl 600.
Image: Supplied

Japanese technology company Aspark has broken the speed record for the fastest electric hyper car. The shapely Aspark Owl SP600, an evolution of the regular model, achieved an unprecedented 438.7km/h top speed.

The record was broken on June 8 at Automotive Testing Papenburg, a German vehicle testing facility that boasts a 12.3km oval track. Maverick Croatian brand Rimac used the venue to break the record for going in reverse, the Nevera electric hyper car back-pedalling at 275.74km/h. 

Aspark says it engineered the Owl SP600 to overcome the limitations of physics using a full set of virtual and physical tests, wind tunnel validation and several sessions of track testing. In the compressed form is a bespoke battery system that charges to full in 40 minutes and is integrated with four electric motors plus a dual transmission. Total system output is 1,476kW. 

Special Bridgestone Potenzas designed to withstand the elements were developed, though in standard form the Aspark Owl outputs a lesser 1,456kW and 1,920Nm shod with 20" front/21" rear Michelin Pilot Sport Cup2-Rs. The standard car is no slouch, able to tick past 318.5km/h within a quarter mile and reach a Bugatti Veyron-beating 413km/h top speed.

The electric speedster weighs 2,000kg and has a two-person cockpit. Fine materials cover the cabin with two seats that echo the shapely silhouette. New age minimalism and state of the art instrumentation is part of the ownership experience.

Aspark says it plans a production run of 50 vehicles built to order and supplied within 12 months at a price of €2.9m (R56.2m) each.

