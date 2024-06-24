Frank Stippler has set a new class lap record at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife using a preproduction model of the facelifted RS3. The Audi Sport racing and development driver clocked a time of 7:33.123, more than five seconds quicker than the BMW M2 (7:38.706).
Audi said the record was achieved thanks to improvements in the car's cornering behaviour that allowed the RS3 to lap the circuit in a more agile and controlled manner.
“That was the key to our success," said Stippler.
“The new RS3 turns in more willingly at corner entry thanks to fine-tuning – including brake torque vectoring – which allows the vehicle to be positioned earlier and better for corner exit from the apex, at the latest. The result is a lower steering angle from apex to corner exit, which leads to less friction and earlier acceleration, allowing you to carry more momentum onto each straight."
Upgraded Audi RS3 sets new class lap record at the Nürburgring
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
The new RS3's driving dynamics are attributed to the integration of the torque splitter with fully variable torque distribution between the rear wheels, electronic stabilisation control, wheel-selective torque control and RS sports suspension with optional adaptive dampers. The modular vehicle dynamics controller, featuring an enhanced algorithm, connects data from all components relevant to lateral dynamics with greater precision.
Power is provided by Audi's mighty 2.5l five-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine making 294kW and 500Nm of torque, good enough for 0-100km/h in 3.8 seconds. Customers can also look forward to Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R semi-slick tyres and 19-inch ceramic brakes.
The upgraded Audi RS3 will be available to order in Europe from the end of October.
