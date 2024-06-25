Tesla is recalling 11,688 Cybertruck electric pickup trucks as a failure of the windshield wiper could reduce visibility, increasing the risk of a crash, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said.
The electric vehicle (EV) maker is also recalling 11,383 units of the pickup as a trim in the load bed could have been improperly attached, potentially coming loose and creating a hazard for motorists behind, a separate notice from the NHTSA said.
The company recalled nearly 4,000 Cybertrucks in April to fix an accelerator pedal pad that could come loose and get lodged in the interior trim.
The recalls are the latest setback for the vehicle whose mass production is expected to start next year. Tesla is also yet to disclose how many it has handed over to consumers in its quarterly deliveries and production report.
It started delivering the Blade Runner-inspired pickup in November 2023 after years of delay and a difficult production ramp-up that CEO Elon Musk described as Tesla digging its own “grave”.
“Excessive electrical current can cause the front windshield wiper motor controller to fail,” the safety regulator said in a recall acknowledgment letter on Monday.
The company's service team will replace the wiper motor and apply an adhesion promoter and pressure sensitive tape or replace the missing trim free of charge for affected vehicles, the letters said.
In the first quarter of this year, the EV maker had three recalls affecting about 2.4-million vehicles, according to a report by recall management firm BizzyCar.
The figure includes 2.2-million vehicles recalled in the US due to an incorrect font size on warning lights.
Though the latest issues cannot be fixed remotely, most issues related to Tesla recalls are resolved through over the air software updates.
Tesla is recalling nearly 12,000 Cybertrucks
Image: Brandon Bell/Getty Images
