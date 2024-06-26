Valaza makes a return
Aston Martin Valiant is a rare V12 beast ordered by F1 champ Fernando Alonso
Only 38 units of the coupe with a 555kW V12 twin turbo engine and a six-speed manual transmission will be made
26 June 2024 - 10:43
Aston Martin has a new limited-run model car named Valiant. This is an ultra-exclusive track-focused, road-legal special edition handled by in-house bespoke division, Q by Aston Martin. Only 38 units of the car conceived as a personal commission from Aston Martin Formula One driver Fernando Alonso will be produced. ..
