Exclusive Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection announced, five units coming to SA

Collection is inspired by ancient mythology and the cosmos

26 June 2024 - 13:38 By MOTORING REPORTER
The bright orange lo curation in the new Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection is inspired by volcanic lava.
Image: SUPPLIED

Range Rover has revealed the new and exclusive Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection, each offering a vision of modern luxury inspired by ancient mythology and the cosmos. It consists of five unique curations.

There are no technical changes and all are powered by a 4.4twin-turbocharged, mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine developing 467kW and 750Nm of torque sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, good for a 0-100km/h sprint in 3.7 seconds and max speed of 290km/h.

Gaea Curation

The “Gaea” theme represents the Earth, taking inspiration from land and sea. It features the green terre matt exterior paint finish, satin forged carbon fibre tailpipes and bronze brake calipers.

The look is complemented by a black roof and mirrors and an interior available in two colourways: a Caraway Windsor leather, natural brown silver birch wooden finishers and a tonal stitch, or a leather-free Ebony and Cinder grey with a matching steering wheel and wooden finishers.

The selected curation greets passengers through the door sills.
Image: SUPPLIED

Theia Curation

Theia is the daughter of Uranus and Gaea who is associated with sight and shimmering light. The exterior of this SV is Ilmenite Grey satin paint with hints of metallic flakes, and 23-inch champagne gold alloy wheels with black carbon ceramic brake calipers.

The inside has a Grand black gloss finish on the headrests and console, Ebony and Ecru Windsor leather or Ebony and Pimento Windsor leather with contrast binding on the carpet mats and a satin forged carbon fibre surface on the centre console that shimmers in the light.

Io Curation

Io, said to be the most volcanically active body in the solar system, prompts a bright orange exterior colour with Cyllene gloss, twill carbon fibre as a contrast bonnet and on the tail pipes. It rides on wheels in the same twill carbon design with silver carbon ceramic brake calipers.

On the inside, clients can choose from Ebony and Lunar Windsor leather with 3D knit seats, satin twill carbon fibre seat backboards and seat collar bezels, or an Ebony with Rosewood leather across the seats, centre console and door armrests.

Vega Curation

The Vega theme is inspired by the exceptionally bright star from the Lyra constellation with a lot of blue in its spectrum. It gets a Verrier blue gloss exterior colour, a bonnet with exposed carbon fibre twill gloss contrast, and nano yellow carbon ceramic brake calipers inside the 23-inch wheels.

Two interior options are available: light ebony and perlino leather seats complemented by a natural cream ash burr finisher on the cupholders, and a darker, leather-free Raven blue and ebony option featuring a tonal stitch, with Raven blue binding on the carpet mats and a darker natural black birch finisher.

Interior themes are picked to match the vibe and with twill carbon fibre surfaces featuring prominently.
Image: SUPPLIED

Sol Curation

The Sol Curation represents the sun with its greenish Aurora Yellow gloss exterior, a tribute to the aurora borealis phenomenon. It features black contrast roof and mirrors, satin forged carbon exterior finishers and tailpipes, and black wheels with blue nebula carbon ceramic brake calipers.

Clients can select from two interior configurations: navy Windsor leather with light cloud contrast stitching, with matching carpet mats, or a leather-free ebony interior with a contrast nano-yellow stitching and satin forged carbon fibre seat backboards.

Only five units of the new Range Rover Sport SV Celestial Collection have been allocated for South African customers, ensuring further exclusivity and representing each of the five curations. Local availability will be confirmed in due course.

