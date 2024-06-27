Hyundai Ioniq 5 N bags Pikes Peak hill climb record

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 N model on June 23 set a new record for the electric modified and production SUV/Crossover category at the invitational Pikes Peak International Hill Climb event.
Known as “The Race to the Clouds”, the challenging, 20km course with high altitude, unpredictable weather and 156 turns is an annual US motorsport calendar event many manufacturers use to show case their wares.
The company entered three electric cars — two Ionic 5 N Time Attack (TA) specials and one production model. All three models finished the course but the Ioniq 5 N TA Spec driven by Hyundai World Rally Championship driver Dani Sordo finished the race in 9:30.852, winning the exhibition class.
The second TA Spec, driven by Randy Pobst, finished the race in 9:55.551. The Ioniq 5 N production model driven by Ron Zaras, a Pikes Peak rookie and automotive media personality, finished in 10:49.267.
The Ioniq 5 N TA Spec is without big modifications from the standard car. Other than minor software tuning to increase the maximum output of the rear motor by 27kW and a few high-performance part changes, including new shock absorbers, motorsport-grade brakes and 18" Yokohama slick tyres, the TA Spec retains most of what production models offer to customers.
“We are thrilled to set a new record at Pikes Peak and our performance overall,” said Till Wartenberg, vice-president and head of N Brand and Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company.
“We plan to continue leveraging exciting motorsport activities such as Pikes Peak to showcase the superior performance of our mass-produced vehicles and continue to develop technology that not only meets customer needs but exceeds their expectations.”
Image: SUPPLIED
Image: SUPPLIED
“This year’s Pikes Peak result is a culmination of a dream of many people behind the scenes at Hyundai N,” said Joon Park, vice-president and head of N Brand Management Group.
“We put our best minds together to create a type of high-performance EV that didn’t exist before and today we confirm that this technology can be competitive even in the toughest hill climb race in the world.”
Hyundai Motor first competed in the Pikes Peak Hill Climb in 1992. Rod Millen won the two-wheel drive showroom stock division with a time of 13:21.17, driving a Hyundai Scoupe. Another significant moment in Hyundai’s Pikes Peak history was in 2012 when a Hyundai Genesis Coupe, driven by Rhys Millen, set a course record of 9:46.164.
