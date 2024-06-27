news

Toyota recalls more than 145,000 vehicles in US with faulty side curtain airbags

27 June 2024 - 07:42 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The recall affects Toyotas not sold in South Africa, including the Grand Highlander.
The recall affects Toyotas not sold in South Africa, including the Grand Highlander.
Image: Supplied

Toyota is recalling 145,254 vehicles in the US over side curtain airbags that may deploy improperly, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Wednesday.

In the event of a crash, a side curtain airbag provides a barrier that helps prevent the ejection of the car's occupant.

However, the NHTSA said that in some Toyota vehicles, the driver's side curtain airbag may not unroll as intended and could partially deploy outside an open window.

The recall affects certain 2024 SUVs and hybrids such as Toyota Grand Highlander, Grand Highlander Hybrid, Lexus TX350, TX500 Hybrid and TX550 Hybrid+ vehicles.

The remedy for the issue is under development, said the NHTSA.

The automaker said customers will be notified about the issue by mid-August but it is not clear when the recall remedy will be announced.

The automaker builds both vehicles at its assembly plant in Princeton, Indiana.

READ MORE

These are SA's five top-selling and fastest-selling used SUVs

No fewer than three Toyota models are represented in the five top-selling used SUVs, according to AutoTrader data from January 1 to April 30 2024.
Motoring
1 day ago

Foton South Africa launches affordable G7 Tunland bakkie — prices and details

Chinese light commercial vehicle brand Foton has launched the new Tunland G7 range of one tonne bakkies in South Africa at eye catching prices.
Motoring
16 hours ago

Students stand chance to win R250,000 Chery scholarship

Chery SA is offering one student the opportunity to kick-start their future with a R250,000 scholarship and a one-year internship at the company ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Toyota recalls more than 145,000 vehicles in US with faulty side curtain airbags news
  2. Mercedes to take ‘as long as possible’ in naming Hamilton replacement Motorsport
  3. Volkswagen debuts more powerful Golf R with optional 'Black Edition' New Models
  4. Foton South Africa launches affordable G7 Tunland bakkie — prices and details New Models
  5. VW Polo GTI remains a ball of fun Reviews

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...