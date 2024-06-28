Automobili Pininfarina, the Mahindra-owned Italian car design firm, has confirmed it will launch what is likely to become the world’s most expensive SUV before the end of the year.
The car is based on the stunning Pura Vision concept the company showed at last year’s Monterey car week, and styled with the vision of a luxury electric land yacht.
How expensive, you ask? The company’s 1,399kW Battista electric hypercar commands $2.4m (R44m), but company CEO Paolo Dellachà said the more family-friendly Pininfarina SUV could cost about €1m (R20m), significantly pricier than prestige rivals such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, which are some of the most expensive SUVs on sale.
The Puro design is inspired by iconic creations such as the 1947 Cisitalia, Alfa Romeo Superflow IV and Lancia Florida. Dellachà said the company aims for more production numbers than the small batch Battista, and the new car will integrate sportiness and functionality.
Get that bag
Italian firm Pininfarina to launch world’s most expensive SUV
Expect to shell out R20m-plus for the Puro concept later in 2024
Image: Supplied
Automobili Pininfarina, the Mahindra-owned Italian car design firm, has confirmed it will launch what is likely to become the world’s most expensive SUV before the end of the year.
The car is based on the stunning Pura Vision concept the company showed at last year’s Monterey car week, and styled with the vision of a luxury electric land yacht.
How expensive, you ask? The company’s 1,399kW Battista electric hypercar commands $2.4m (R44m), but company CEO Paolo Dellachà said the more family-friendly Pininfarina SUV could cost about €1m (R20m), significantly pricier than prestige rivals such as the Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, which are some of the most expensive SUVs on sale.
The Puro design is inspired by iconic creations such as the 1947 Cisitalia, Alfa Romeo Superflow IV and Lancia Florida. Dellachà said the company aims for more production numbers than the small batch Battista, and the new car will integrate sportiness and functionality.
Image: Supplied
Dellachà has not confirmed whether the SUV will reach production using electric propulsion. There’s been a contraction in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) and a resurgence in hybrid power globally.
He said the company was founded to address the specific needs of deep-pocketed luxury car owners and collectors who are curious about the levels of power harnessed in electric drive technologies. Dellachà said for the future they will explore different segments and different technologies.
Personalisation is the most important factor for the company. Pininfarina customers are supported by designers to imagine how their car should look, and that it reflects their personality. The company recently launched a Bruce Wayne edition of the Battista.
MORE
Extreme H launched as new off-road racing series for hydrogen-powered cars
Car gifted to Kim by Putin uses ‘undesirable’ South Korean parts
Hyundai Ioniq 5 N bags Pikes Peak hill climb record
All the new SUVs still to reach South Africa in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos