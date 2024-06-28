news

Toyota to launch first EV with advanced self-driving in China

The joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group aims to restore the Japanese carmaker's market share in China after a 22% decline

28 June 2024 - 13:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
GAC Toyota will launch the Bozhi 3X SUV as the first model with advanced driving assistance for parking and navigation.
GAC Toyota will launch the Bozhi 3X SUV as the first model with advanced driving assistance for parking and navigation.
Image: Supplied

Toyota is planning to launch the first electric car model equipped with an advanced autonomous driving system similar to Tesla's Full Self-Driving for the Chinese market next year, one of its Chinese joint ventures (JVs) said.

The JV with state-owned Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) aims to restore the Japanese carmaker's market share in China by catching up with Chinese rivals on technologies in hybrids, batteries and intelligent vehicles.

The venture announced a series of innovation targets at an event in Guangzhou on Friday.

GAC Toyota said it would launch Bozhi 3X SUV next year as the first model to be equipped with the system that would enable advanced driving assistance for parking and navigation on highways and urban traffics. This would ensure its leadership in autonomous driving technology offerings among all foreign brands in China, it said.

GAC Toyota is developing the system with Momenta Global, a start-up that develops autonomous driving software for carmakers, including Mercedes-Benz.

It also works with Huawei to use the latter's in-vehicle operating software starting with an electric sedan to be launched in 2025 for China.

The carmaker also said it would roll out an iron phosphate lithium battery during 2026 and 2027 that could reduce the production cost of its bZ4X EV by 40%.

Toyota ranked fifth among all brands by car sales in China in the first four months of this year, when the Japanese brand saw a 22% drop from the same period in 2023, according to data from China Association of Automobile Manufacturers.

MORE:

Toyota South Africa gives the Hilux Raider a facelift and mild hybrid boost

Toyota has introduced visual upgrades and 48V mild hybrid technology for its Hilux Raider models in South Africa.
Motoring
23 hours ago

These are SA's five top-selling and fastest-selling used SUVs

No fewer than three Toyota models are represented in the five top-selling used SUVs, according to AutoTrader data from January 1 to April 30 2024.
Motoring
2 days ago

Car gifted to Kim by Putin uses ‘undesirable’ South Korean parts

Laughing and joking, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cruised around Pyongyang last week in a Russian-made Aurus ...
Motoring
7 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Verstappen fastest in Austria practice despite sensor glitch Motorsport
  2. Toyota to launch first EV with advanced self-driving in China news
  3. Italian firm Pininfarina to launch world’s most expensive SUV news
  4. KTM keeps the faith in struggling Binder as MotoGP moves to Assen Motorsport
  5. Extreme H launched as new off-road racing series for hydrogen-powered cars Motorsport

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...