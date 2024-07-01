news

Renault-backed BeyonCa plans to build Hong Kong’s first EVs

01 July 2024 - 09:03 By Reuters
Beyonca's GT Opus 1 concept car is unveiled during an event at the electric vehicle start-up's headquarters in Beijing, China on October 30 2022. File photo
Beyonca's GT Opus 1 concept car is unveiled during an event at the electric vehicle start-up's headquarters in Beijing, China on October 30 2022. File photo
Image: REUTERS/Florence Lo

Premium electric vehicle maker BeyonCa, backed by Renault and Dongfeng Motor, said on Friday it plans to set up a final assembly plant and its international headquarters in Hong Kong, developing the territory's first car brand.

After the one-two punch that the 2019 protests and pandemic delivered to Hong Kong's economy, the city has sought to diversify and build up other industries.

"We aim to achieve a breakthrough in Hong Kong's auto manufacturing industry, becoming the first international premier electric vehicle brand made in Hong Kong," BeyonCa's founder and chair Weiming Soh said in Hong Kong.

While BeyonCa's cars will be assembled in Hong Kong's Tseung Kwan O, most of the manufacturing - stamping, body welding, and painting - will be completed in mainland China.

The company did not disclose the value of its investment.

