news

BYD posts 21% jump in quarterly EV sales, closes gap with Tesla

02 July 2024 - 09:24 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
BYD sold 426,039 EVs in the April-June quarter, according to Reuters' calculations based on its monthly sales reports. That's about 12,000 vehicles fewer than Tesla's deliveries estimated for the second quarter.
BYD sold 426,039 EVs in the April-June quarter, according to Reuters' calculations based on its monthly sales reports. That's about 12,000 vehicles fewer than Tesla's deliveries estimated for the second quarter.
Image: Imtiyaz Khan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

China's BYD posted a 21% rise in second-quarter electric vehicle (EV) sales, closing the gap with Tesla after handing back the world's top EV vendor title to the US rival in the first quarter.

BYD sold 426,039 EVs in the April-June quarter, according to Reuters' calculations based on its monthly sales reports. That's about 12,000 vehicles fewer than Tesla's deliveries estimated for the second quarter.

Tesla is expected to report a 6% drop in April-June quarter vehicle deliveries on Tuesday, the first time the US firm is set to post two straight quarters of decline, as it deals with stiff competition in China and slow demand due to a lack of affordable new models.

The company may again cede its EV championship to BYD if the results turn out to be softer than estimated, with Barclays predicting an 11% drop in second-quarter deliveries, Tesla's biggest ever.

Tesla has hit a speed bump after years of rapid growth that helped make it the world's most valuable carmaker. It warned in January deliveries growth in 2024 would be “notably lower” as a boost from months-long price cuts wanes.

The EV maker has cut output of its best-selling Model Y electric car by a double-digit percentage number at its Shanghai plant since March to address weakening demand for its aged models in China, its second-largest market after the US, Reuters reported in May.

By comparison, its top Chinese competitor BYD maintained steady growth in EV sales, while EV upstarts such as Nio reported stellar growth last quarter. NIO's vehicle deliveries in the second quarter more than doubled to 57,300 units.

Price cuts and a growing shift in consumer demand to EVs and hybrids from petrol-powered vehicles are the main reasons behind Chinese EV makers' strong sales in recent months, said Cui Dongshu, secretary-general, China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Sales of new energy vehicles including EVs and plug-in hybrids in China made up 46.7% of car sales in May, a fresh monthly high, as per CPCA data.

READ MORE:

Ferrari launches battery replacement scheme to maintain performance and value of its cars

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Monday announced two new warranty extension schemes allowing owners of its hybrid models to have the batteries in ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Renault’s EV unit Ampere betting on LFP battery technology

Renault's electric vehicle unit Ampere said on Monday it would include lithium iron phosphate technology in its plans to mass produce EVs, teaming ...
Motoring
6 hours ago

Porsche rated top premium brand in JD Power survey

Porsche ranked highest among premium brands and seventh overall in the JD Power 2024 US Initial Quality Study released this week.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Former Mercedes F1 engine chief Andy Cowell joins Aston Martin Motorsport
  2. Maserati hits the water with luxury all-electric powerboat New Models
  3. REVIEW | New BMW X2 rides high on style and practicality Motoring
  4. WATCH | 'I will make spinning biggest sport': Gayton McKenzie Politics
  5. These were South Africa’s best-selling cars in a depressed June news

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...