Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Monday announced two new warranty extension schemes allowing owners of its hybrid models to have the batteries in their vehicles replaced at given times.
The move aims to help owners preserve the resale value of their Ferraris as batteries, which tend to lose efficiency over time, become central to the value of electrified cars.
As part of its new warranty extension hybrid and power hybrid programmes Ferrari will replace the high-voltage battery packs (HVB) in the cars covered in their eighth and 16th year of life, the company said.
Ferrari offers a five-year warranty on their hybrid powertrain parts.
The two programmes, which will transfer to any subsequent owner, are aimed to "preserve the performance and excellence" of hybrid Ferraris over time, the company said.
"In case of future developments in battery technology, the replacement HVB will be a new, state-of-the-art component that will ensure the same performance as the original," it said.
The programmes, which also offer forms of extended factory warranty on the entire cars and on their major powertrain components, can be purchased in packages renewable for two to four years.
They cost around €7,000 (about R138,552) a year, a source close to the matter said, adding they will also apply to Ferrari's new all-electric model due next year.
The Italian carmaker, famed for its roaring petrol engines, has been selling hybrid-electric cars since 2019, including the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB and 296 GTS. It has promised its first fully electric vehicle at the end of 2025.
Ferrari launches battery replacement scheme to maintain performance and value of its cars
Image: Supplied
Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Monday announced two new warranty extension schemes allowing owners of its hybrid models to have the batteries in their vehicles replaced at given times.
The move aims to help owners preserve the resale value of their Ferraris as batteries, which tend to lose efficiency over time, become central to the value of electrified cars.
As part of its new warranty extension hybrid and power hybrid programmes Ferrari will replace the high-voltage battery packs (HVB) in the cars covered in their eighth and 16th year of life, the company said.
Ferrari offers a five-year warranty on their hybrid powertrain parts.
The two programmes, which will transfer to any subsequent owner, are aimed to "preserve the performance and excellence" of hybrid Ferraris over time, the company said.
"In case of future developments in battery technology, the replacement HVB will be a new, state-of-the-art component that will ensure the same performance as the original," it said.
The programmes, which also offer forms of extended factory warranty on the entire cars and on their major powertrain components, can be purchased in packages renewable for two to four years.
They cost around €7,000 (about R138,552) a year, a source close to the matter said, adding they will also apply to Ferrari's new all-electric model due next year.
The Italian carmaker, famed for its roaring petrol engines, has been selling hybrid-electric cars since 2019, including the SF90 Stradale and the 296 GTB and 296 GTS. It has promised its first fully electric vehicle at the end of 2025.
These were the most popular car brands in a quiet-selling June
Porsche rated top premium brand in JD Power survey
What's behind VW’s $5bn EV software bet on Rivian?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos