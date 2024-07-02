news

JAC Motors extends service intervals of T9 and T8 models

02 July 2024 - 14:35 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The service intervals of the T8 2.0L CTi increases from 10,000km/12 months to 15,000 km/12 months.
The service intervals of the T8 2.0L CTi increases from 10,000km/12 months to 15,000 km/12 months.
Image: Supplied

JAC Motors South Africa on Tuesday announced it is extending the service intervals of its T9 and T8 double-cab bakkie models fitted with 2.0l turbodiesel engines.

The service intervals of the T9 2.0L CTi extend from 10,000km/12 months to 20,000km/12 months, with the initial service still due at 10,000km or 12 months, whichever comes first. Similarly, the service intervals of the T8 2.0L CTi increases from 10,000km/12 months to 15,000km/12 months, with the initial service due at 10,000km or 12 months.

The Chinese carmaker said this extension not only reduces the frequency of maintenance visits but also exemplifies its commitment to valuing customers' time and costs, ensuring a seamless and efficient vehicle ownership experience.

For more information on the new service intervals and their benefits, customers can get in touch with their nearest JAC Motors dealership or visit the company's website.

READ MORE:

More toll plazas to benefit from FNB tap payment devices

Feedback from the contactless payment system piloted at toll plazas on the N3 has been positive, and the system will be rolled out to other toll ...
Motoring
16 hours ago

These were South Africa’s best-selling cars in a depressed June

Affordability is the biggest factor choking sales, says WesBank.
Motoring
17 hours ago

Ferrari launches battery replacement scheme to maintain performance and value of its cars

Luxury sports car maker Ferrari on Monday announced two new warranty extension schemes allowing owners of its hybrid models to have the batteries in ...
Motoring
17 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Petrol price to drop for second straight month, by more than R1 a litre news
  2. Five used hybrids that are light on fuel and your wallet Features
  3. Polestar posts loss, plans steps to offset tariffs on China-made EVs news
  4. JAC Motors extends service intervals of T9 and T8 models news
  5. REVIEW | New BMW X2 rides high on style and practicality Motoring

Latest Videos

Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024
'This is a new era!': Politicians make their mark in South Africa's ...