JAC Motors South Africa on Tuesday announced it is extending the service intervals of its T9 and T8 double-cab bakkie models fitted with 2.0l turbodiesel engines.
The service intervals of the T9 2.0L CTi extend from 10,000km/12 months to 20,000km/12 months, with the initial service still due at 10,000km or 12 months, whichever comes first. Similarly, the service intervals of the T8 2.0L CTi increases from 10,000km/12 months to 15,000km/12 months, with the initial service due at 10,000km or 12 months.
The Chinese carmaker said this extension not only reduces the frequency of maintenance visits but also exemplifies its commitment to valuing customers' time and costs, ensuring a seamless and efficient vehicle ownership experience.
For more information on the new service intervals and their benefits, customers can get in touch with their nearest JAC Motors dealership or visit the company's website.
JAC Motors extends service intervals of T9 and T8 models
Image: Supplied
JAC Motors South Africa on Tuesday announced it is extending the service intervals of its T9 and T8 double-cab bakkie models fitted with 2.0l turbodiesel engines.
The service intervals of the T9 2.0L CTi extend from 10,000km/12 months to 20,000km/12 months, with the initial service still due at 10,000km or 12 months, whichever comes first. Similarly, the service intervals of the T8 2.0L CTi increases from 10,000km/12 months to 15,000km/12 months, with the initial service due at 10,000km or 12 months.
The Chinese carmaker said this extension not only reduces the frequency of maintenance visits but also exemplifies its commitment to valuing customers' time and costs, ensuring a seamless and efficient vehicle ownership experience.
For more information on the new service intervals and their benefits, customers can get in touch with their nearest JAC Motors dealership or visit the company's website.
READ MORE:
More toll plazas to benefit from FNB tap payment devices
These were South Africa’s best-selling cars in a depressed June
Ferrari launches battery replacement scheme to maintain performance and value of its cars
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos