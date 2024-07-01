Feedback from the contactless payment system piloted at toll plazas on the N3 has been positive and the system will be rolled out to other toll plazas over the next 12 months, FNB says.
In November 2023 the bank introduced the tap payment system in partnership with Visa and the N3 Toll Concession (N3TC) as a quick, secure and convenient way to pay, rather than swiping or inserting a card. The devices, usable by all card holders, not just FNB clients, help reduce motorists’ time spent at toll booths and combat fraud and nonpayment.
FNB said more than 50% of card payments made by its customers were contactless, while chip-and-pin payments, which require a customer to insert their card into the point-of-sale device, continue to decline.
The bank said contactless payments provided a higher level of security as they used short-range wireless communication technology, which is less vulnerable to fraud than traditional “contact” driven payment methods
The system has been successfully piloted and a gradual switch-on is still under way, said FNB Transact Pillar CEO Daniel Kaan.
“The complete roll-out along the N3 is scheduled from August and is expected to be completed by December. More than 80 lanes are ready to be switched on from August to December on the N3TC route between Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal at De Hoek, Wilge, Tugela, Mooi River plazas and the on and off-ramps,” he said.
“An additional 81 lanes have the tap payment terminals installed along the N4 route between Pretoria and Mozambique at Diamond Hill, Middelburg, Machado, Nkomazi plazas as well as the on and off-ramps.”
FNB will continue with more rollouts at Chapman’s Peak in Cape Town and other toll plazas.
More toll plazas to benefit from FNB tap payment devices
Image: Supplied
