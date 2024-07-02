news

Petrol price to drop for second straight month, by more than R1 a litre

Diesel and paraffin will also be cheaper from Thursday

02 July 2024 - 19:33 By TIMESLIVE
Fuel prices drop for the second consecutive month.
Image: Supplied

Motorists will wake up to good news on Thursday morning as the price of fuel drops.

Fuel prices have fallen in two consecutive months and the Automobile Association (AA) said this will bring much-needed relief to embattled consumers.

The department of minerals and energy announced that the retail price of 93 ULP petrol will drop by R1.05/l at midnight on Wednesday while 95 ULP goes down 99c/l. The wholesale price of diesel will decrease by between 24c (0.005% sulphur) and 30c (0.05% sulphur). Illuminating paraffin will decrease by 18c/l.

The department attributed the decreases to lower international petroleum prices and the rand appreciating slightly against the US dollar during the period under review.

From midnight Wednesday the following fuel prices apply:

INLAND

93 ULP: R22.86

95 ULP: R23.36

Diesel (0.005%): R20.91

Diesel (0.05%): R20.66

COAST

93 ULP: R22.07

95 ULP: R22.47

Diesel (0.005%): R20.15

Diesel (0.05%): R19.87

