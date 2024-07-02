news

Renault’s EV unit Ampere betting on LFP battery technology

02 July 2024 - 08:18 By Reuters
The company also pledged to work towards the development of cell-to-pack battery solutions, aimed at boosting the range of its electric cars, together with South Korea's LG Energy Solution.
Renault's electric vehicle unit Ampere said on Monday it would include lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology in its plans to mass produce EVs, teaming up with LG Energy Solution and CATL to build a supply chain in Europe.

Western carmakers are under pressure to expand their range of chemical battery technologies to meet the needs of all market segments amid fierce competition from their often cheaper Chinese rivals.

"This decision is an effective and cutting-edge response to market volatility and change in technologies," Ampere said, adding LFP batteries will equip "several" models of the Renault and Alpine brands over the next years.

In a separate statement, LG Energy Solution said early on Tuesday it had signed a deal to supply 39 gigawatt hours of LFP batteries to Renault to power about 590,000 vehicles.

LG Energy Solution said the value of the contract had not been confirmed but the contract period was between the end of 2025 and December 31 2030.

